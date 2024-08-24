Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Restrike. Copper (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 28 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
