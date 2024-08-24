Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Restrike. Copper (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Copper

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 28 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

