Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 375. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition AU (11) XF (33) VF (43) F (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) VF35 (5) VF30 (9) VF20 (1) DETAILS (3) BN (6) Service CGC (1) NGC (2) RNGA (2) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (4)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Imperial Coin (13)

Katz (3)

Künker (2)

MUNZE (1)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (26)

Rauch (3)

RND (6)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (5)

SINCONA (2)

Знак (2)