Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,27 g
- Diameter 18 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨE (1705) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 375. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date August 7, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 7429 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
