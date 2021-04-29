Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Crown closed. On the heads of the eagle are small crowns (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Crown closed. On the heads of the eagle are small crowns. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8306 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition AU (5) XF (8) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU53 (3) XF45 (1) VF35 (1)