Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Crown closed. On the heads of the eagle are small crowns (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Crown closed. On the heads of the eagle are small crowns

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Crown closed On the heads of the eagle are small crowns - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Crown closed On the heads of the eagle are small crowns - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Crown closed. On the heads of the eagle are small crowns. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8306 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6704 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
7402 $
Price in auction currency 6200 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Empire - December 28, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction ARTMAXIMUM - November 2, 2019
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Künker - March 14, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1705 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1705 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search