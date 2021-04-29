Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Crown closed. On the heads of the eagle are small crowns (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Crown closed. On the heads of the eagle are small crowns
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Crown closed. On the heads of the eagle are small crowns. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8306 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6704 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
