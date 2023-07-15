Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Crown closed low (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Crown closed low

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Crown closed low - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Crown closed low - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. Crown closed low. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the RND auction for RUB 50,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
3767 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1705 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

