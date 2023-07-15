Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Crown closed low (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Crown closed low
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. Crown closed low. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the RND auction for RUB 50,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1705 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search