Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Crown closed low (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. Crown closed low. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the RND auction for RUB 50,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) VF20 (1) Service RNGA (1)