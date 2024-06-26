Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 19555 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
