Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) БК (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,53 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 19555 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
