Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) . This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place February 19, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1705 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

