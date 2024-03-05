Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,53 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨE (1705) . This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place February 19, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1705 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
