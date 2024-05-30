Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1541 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (24)
  • AURORA (5)
  • BAC (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Empire (10)
  • Gorny & Mosch (17)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (35)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • RND (8)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (5)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
5070 $
Price in auction currency 4700 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1974 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

