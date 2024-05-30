Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1541 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
5070 $
Price in auction currency 4700 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1974 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
