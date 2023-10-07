Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Plain edge

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" Restrike Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" Restrike Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3018 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
957 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rauch - April 10, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date April 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1705 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search