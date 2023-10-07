Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Plain edge
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3018 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
957 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search