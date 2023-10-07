Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Restrike. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3018 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) PL (1) Service NGC (3)