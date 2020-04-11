Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". The crown is open (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The crown is open

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" The crown is open - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" The crown is open - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". The crown is open. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
36000 $
Price in auction currency 36000 USD
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Empire - June 1, 2012
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1705 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1705 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search