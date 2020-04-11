Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". The crown is open (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". The crown is open. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) VF25 (1)