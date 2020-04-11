Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". The crown is open (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The crown is open
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". The crown is open. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- Empire (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
36000 $
Price in auction currency 36000 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
