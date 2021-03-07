Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12024 $
Price in auction currency 12000 CHF
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
10744 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Empire - May 31, 2013
Seller Empire
Date May 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - April 4, 2008
Seller Alexander
Date April 4, 2008
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2007
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1705 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

