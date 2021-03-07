Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
12024 $
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
10744 $
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition AU53 ННР
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU50
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition MS63
******
