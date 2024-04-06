Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Crown closed (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Crown closed

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Crown closed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Crown closed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Crown closed. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 75,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4092 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
54007 $
Price in auction currency 5000000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1705 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

