Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Crown closed (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Crown closed
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Crown closed. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 75,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- AURORA (9)
- BAC (7)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (10)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (16)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (17)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (19)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numision (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Rare Coins (16)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (10)
- SINCONA (7)
- UBS (3)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
54007 $
Price in auction currency 5000000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1705 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search