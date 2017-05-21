Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Relief strike. The crown is open (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Relief strike. The crown is open. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1479 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1)