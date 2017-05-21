Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Relief strike. The crown is open (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Relief strike. The crown is open
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Relief strike. The crown is open. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1479 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- RND (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
16406 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
21104 $
Price in auction currency 1200000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 14, 2007
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Restroom", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
