Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Relief strike. The crown is open (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Relief strike. The crown is open

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" Relief strike The crown is open - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" Relief strike The crown is open - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom". Relief strike. The crown is open. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1479 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
16406 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
21104 $
Price in auction currency 1200000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Знак - November 13, 2015
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Знак - November 13, 2015
Seller Знак
Date November 13, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Alexander - September 14, 2007
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Alexander - September 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date September 14, 2007
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨE (1705) "Restroom" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1705 "Restroom", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1705 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search