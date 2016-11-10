Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Restrike. Gold (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Gold

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Restrike Gold - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Restrike Gold - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 44,22 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Restrike. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1538 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 700 AUD
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 10, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 10, 2016
Condition F
Selling price

For the sale of Rouble 1705 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

