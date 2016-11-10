Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Restrike. Gold (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Gold
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Restrike. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1538 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.
