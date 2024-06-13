Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". The crown is open (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. The crown is open. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2006.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (29) XF (45) VF (55) F (2) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (8) AU50 (13) XF45 (8) XF40 (6) VF35 (9) VF30 (4) VF25 (4) Service NGC (10) RNGA (16) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (21)

AURORA (15)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (10)

Gorny & Mosch (11)

Grün (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (5)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (7)

Künker (10)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (5)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (3)

Russian Heritage (10)

SINCONA (12)

Знак (4)