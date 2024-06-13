Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". The crown is open (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The crown is open
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨE (1705)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. The crown is open. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2006.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8734 $
Price in auction currency 35000 PLN
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
4233 $
Price in auction currency 3901 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date January 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
