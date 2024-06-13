Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". The crown is open (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The crown is open

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" The crown is open - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" The crown is open - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨE (1705)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. The crown is open. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2006.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8734 $
Price in auction currency 35000 PLN
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
4233 $
Price in auction currency 3901 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction RedSquare - February 20, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date February 20, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction RedSquare - January 30, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date January 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨE (1705) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1705 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

