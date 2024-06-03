Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Small head (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Small head

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" Small head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" Small head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Small head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 330,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1797 $
Price in auction currency 162500 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - April 8, 2022
Seller Знак
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - May 25, 2018
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - May 25, 2018
Seller Знак
Date May 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - October 4, 2013
Seller Empire
Date October 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - January 22, 2010
Seller Empire
Date January 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1718 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search