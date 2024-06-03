Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Small head (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Small head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 330,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (3) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF40 (1) F12 (1) Service NGC (1)