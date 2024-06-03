Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Small head (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Small head
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Small head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 330,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (2)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1797 $
Price in auction currency 162500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date January 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search