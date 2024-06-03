Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (17) XF (53) VF (53) F (1) VG (1) G (3) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS61 (5) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (11) XF40 (9) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (9) Service NGC (12) RNGA (7) ННР (1)

