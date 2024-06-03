Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
548 $
Price in auction currency 505 EUR
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5456 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

