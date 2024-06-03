Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1725
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (24)
- Baldwin's (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (13)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (14)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (10)
- Künker (26)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Rare Coins (13)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (5)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- SINCONA (4)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
548 $
Price in auction currency 505 EUR
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5456 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1725 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search