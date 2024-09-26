Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1725
Silver coins
Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left "СПБ" at the end of the inscription
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 89
Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Wide tail
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 96
Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Narrow tail
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 42
Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left "СПБ" under the eagle. Diagonally reeded edge
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 165
Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left "СПБ" under the eagle. Patterned edge
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 104
Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left "СПБ" under the eagle. Eagle's tail fanned out
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 6
