Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1725

Golden coins

Obverse 2 Roubles 1725 Portrait in antique armour
Reverse 2 Roubles 1725 Portrait in antique armour
2 Roubles 1725 Portrait in antique armour
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1725 Mourning
Reverse Rouble 1725 Mourning
Rouble 1725 Mourning Shamrock above head
Average price 82000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Rouble 1725 Mourning
Reverse Rouble 1725 Mourning
Rouble 1725 Mourning Point above head
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 243
Obverse Rouble 1725 Moscow type, portrait to the left
Reverse Rouble 1725 Moscow type, portrait to the left
Rouble 1725 Moscow type, portrait to the left
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 102
Obverse Rouble 1725 Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Reverse Rouble 1725 Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Rouble 1725 Petersburg type, portrait to the left Wide tail
Average price 920 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Rouble 1725 Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Reverse Rouble 1725 Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Rouble 1725 Petersburg type, portrait to the left Narrow tail
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left "СПБ" at the end of the inscription
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 89
Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Wide tail
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 96
Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Narrow tail
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left "СПБ" under the eagle. Diagonally reeded edge
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 165
Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left "СПБ" under the eagle. Patterned edge
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 104
Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Rouble 1725 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left "СПБ" under the eagle. Eagle's tail fanned out
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the left "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription and under the eagle
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 30

Copper square plates

Obverse Rouble 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Pattern Square plate
Reverse Rouble 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Pattern Square plate
Rouble 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Pattern Square plate
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Pattern Square plate
Reverse Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Pattern Square plate
Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Pattern Square plate
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Pattern Square plate
Reverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Pattern Square plate
Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Pattern Square plate
Average price
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search