Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1725 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2011.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (3) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (7) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (5) Other filters Coins from collections (1)