Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1725 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2011.

Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
10020 $
Price in auction currency 10000 CHF
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
10462 $
Price in auction currency 9600 EUR
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction CNG - January 4, 2009
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2009
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2005
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2005
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2005
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Superior Galleries - February 11, 1991
Russia Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Superior Galleries - February 11, 1991
Ex. Irving Goodman collection
Seller Superior Galleries
Date February 11, 1991
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
