Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 43 - 44 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1725
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1725 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2011.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
10020 $
Price in auction currency 10000 CHF
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
10462 $
Price in auction currency 9600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2009
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
