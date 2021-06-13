Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" under the eagle. Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: "СПБ" under the eagle. Eagle's tail fanned out

Obverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" "СПБ" under the eagle Eagle's tail fanned out - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" "СПБ" under the eagle Eagle's tail fanned out - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the eagle. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
2108 $
Price in auction currency 152000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
1930 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" at auction Empire - April 23, 2011
Seller Empire
Date April 23, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1725 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search