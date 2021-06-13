Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" under the eagle. Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the eagle. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (2) Service RNGA (1)