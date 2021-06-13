Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" under the eagle. Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: "СПБ" under the eagle. Eagle's tail fanned out
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1725
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the eagle. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
2108 $
Price in auction currency 152000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
1930 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
