Coins catalog of Catherine I (1725-1727)
Coin catalog Catherine I 1725-1727
Prices of coins of Catherine I
Silver $960 - 0 652
Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Narrow tail
Silver $5,000 - 0 243
Rouble 1725 "Mourning". Point above head
Gold $68,000 - 0 25
2 Roubles 1726
Silver $2,600 - 0 410
Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right"
Copper $250 - 0 318
5 Kopeks 1727 КД. Dot above the crown
Silver $830 - 0 251
Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left"
Copper $160 - 0 93
5 Kopeks 1726 НД. Date from bottom to top
Silver $4,100 - 0 179
Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right"
Gold $51,000 - 0 6
2 Roubles 1727
Copper $80 - 0 202
5 Kopeks 1727 НД. Date from bottom to top
Silver $1,300 - 0 184
Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right"
Copper $2,100 - 0 10
5 Kopeks 1727 НД. Date "1721"
Copper - - 0 0
Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination". Restrike
Silver $1,400 - 0 102
Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left"
Silver $510 - 0 103
Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" under the eagle. Patterned edge
Silver $390 - 0 96
Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Wide tail
Silver $2,700 - 0 56
Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ
Copper $330 - 0 33
5 Kopeks 1727 МД
Copper $5,600 - 0 5
Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate". Restrike
Copper - - 0 0
Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Menshikov"
Silver $2,300 - 0 89
Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the end of the inscription
Copper $33,000 - 0 7
Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Eagles with shields
Silver $2,100 - 0 98
Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right"
Silver $7,200 - 0 164
Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left"
Copper $190 - 0 114
5 Kopeks 1726 МД
Gold $32,000 - 0 10
2 Roubles 1726. Restrike
Silver $1,600 - 0 35
Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Narrow tail
Silver $1,400 - 1 140
Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left"
Silver $6,100 - 0 80
Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right"
Copper - - 0 0
Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". An eagle without a shield
Silver $870 - 0 86
Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Wide tail
Silver $3,800 - 0 30
Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription and under the eagle
Copper - - 0 1
Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate"
Silver $490 - 0 165
Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" under the eagle. Diagonally reeded edge
Copper $1,400 - 0 1
Pattern Rouble 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate"
Copper $1,600 - 0 12
5 Kopeks 1726 МД. Date "1276"
Silver $82,000 - 0 3
Rouble 1725 "Mourning". Shamrock above head
Silver $290,000 - 0 2
Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ. "СПБ" is separated by dots
Silver $3,700 - 0 62
Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right"
Silver $4,900 - 0 38
Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Without a curl on the left shoulder
Silver $2,200 - 0 36
Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right"
Silver $3,900 - 0 15
Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ. Restrike
Silver $2,000 - 0 10
Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726. Restrike. Silver
Copper $2,000 - 0 6
5 Kopeks 1727 НД. Date from top to bottom
Copper - - 0 0
Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Restrike. Eagles without shields
Copper $44,000 - 0 9
Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination"
Silver - - 0 0
Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ. "СПБ" without dots
Silver $17,000 - 0 5
Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Without mintmark
Copper $41,000 - 0 13
Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Eagles without shields
Silver $14,000 - 0 9
Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Small bow on the right shoulder
