Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins catalog of Catherine I (1725-1727)

Total added coins: 92

Period of Catherine I
Coin catalog Catherine I 1725-1727
coin Gold
coin Silver
coin Copper
coin Copper plates
coin Pattern
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Catherine I

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Narrow tail
 Silver $960 - 0 652Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1725 "Mourning". Point above head
 Silver $5,000 - 0 243Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
2 Roubles 1726
 Gold $68,000 - 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right"
 Silver $2,600 - 0 410Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
5 Kopeks 1727 КД. Dot above the crown
 Copper $250 - 0 318Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left"
 Silver $830 - 0 251Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
5 Kopeks 1726 НД. Date from bottom to top
 Copper $160 - 0 93Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right"
 Silver $4,100 - 0 179Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
2 Roubles 1727
 Gold $51,000 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
5 Kopeks 1727 НД. Date from bottom to top
 Copper $80 - 0 202Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right"
 Silver $1,300 - 0 184Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
5 Kopeks 1727 НД. Date "1721"
 Copper $2,100 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination". Restrike
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1725 "Moscow type, portrait to the left"
 Silver $1,400 - 0 102Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" under the eagle. Patterned edge
 Silver $510 - 0 103Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Wide tail
 Silver $390 - 0 96Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 СПБ
 Silver $2,700 - 0 56Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
5 Kopeks 1727 МД
 Copper $330 - 0 33Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 ЕКАТЕРIБУРХЬ "Square plate". Restrike
 Copper $5,600 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Menshikov"
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the end of the inscription
 Silver $2,300 - 0 89Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Eagles with shields
 Copper $33,000 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right"
 Silver $2,100 - 0 98Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left"
 Silver $7,200 - 0 164Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
5 Kopeks 1726 МД
 Copper $190 - 0 114Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
2 Roubles 1726. Restrike
 Gold $32,000 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1725 "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". Narrow tail
 Silver $1,600 - 0 35Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Poltina 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left"
 Silver $1,400 - 1 140Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Poltina 1727 "Moscow type, portrait to the right"
 Silver $6,100 - 0 80Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". An eagle without a shield
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the left". Wide tail
 Silver $870 - 0 86Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1725 СПБ-СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription and under the eagle
 Silver $3,800 - 0 30Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate"
 Copper - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1725 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the left". "СПБ" under the eagle. Diagonally reeded edge
 Silver $490 - 0 165Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Pattern Rouble 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate"
 Copper $1,400 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
5 Kopeks 1726 МД. Date "1276"
 Copper $1,600 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1725 "Mourning". Shamrock above head
 Silver $82,000 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ. "СПБ" is separated by dots
 Silver $290,000 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right"
 Silver $3,700 - 0 62Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1726 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Without a curl on the left shoulder
 Silver $4,900 - 0 38Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Poltina 1726 "Moscow type, portrait to the right"
 Silver $2,200 - 0 36Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ. Restrike
 Silver $3,900 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726. Restrike. Silver
 Silver $2,000 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
5 Kopeks 1727 НД. Date from top to bottom
 Copper $2,000 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Restrike. Eagles without shields
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Pattern 1 Kopek 1726 "Framed denomination"
 Copper $44,000 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Pattern Polpoltiny (1/4 Rouble) 1726 СПБ. "СПБ" without dots
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Poltina 1726 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Without mintmark
 Silver $17,000 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Eagles without shields
 Copper $41,000 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Catherine I
Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Small bow on the right shoulder
 Silver $14,000 - 0 9
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian silver coins Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search