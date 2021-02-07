Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 163,8 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1725
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1725 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Alfa Numismatics ApS (1)
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Alfa Numismatics ApS - February 7, 2021
Seller Alfa Numismatics ApS
Date February 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1725 "Square plate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1725 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Grivna (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search