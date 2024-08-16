Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Copper square plates Grivna (10 Kopeks) of Catherine I - Russia
Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1725-1727 PatternSquare plate
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Un 0 11726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Eagles with shields R2, R3 0 71726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Eagles without shields R2, R3 0 131726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Restrike. Eagles without shields R2 0 01726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Restrike. Eagles with shields R2, R3 0 221727 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ R4, UN 0 0
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search