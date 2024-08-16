Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Copper square plates Grivna (10 Kopeks) of Catherine I - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1725-1727 Pattern

Square plate
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1725 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Un 0 11726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Eagles with shields R2, R3 0 71726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Eagles without shields R2, R3 0 131726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Restrike. Eagles without shields R2 0 01726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Restrike. Eagles with shields R2, R3 0 221727 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ R4, UN 0 0
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I All Russian coins Russian coins Grivna (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search