Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Restrike. Eagles with shields (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Restrike. Eagles with shields
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 163,8 g
- Diameter null mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. Restrike. Eagles with shields. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 875,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
9592 $
Price in auction currency 875000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
2720 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS64 BN
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
