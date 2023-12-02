Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Restrike. Eagles with shields (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Restrike. Eagles with shields

Obverse Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" Restrike Eagles with shields - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" Restrike Eagles with shields - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 163,8 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. Restrike. Eagles with shields. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 875,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
9592 $
Price in auction currency 875000 RUB
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
2720 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS64 BN
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2019
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2019
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction RedSquare - May 22, 2019
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction RedSquare - May 22, 2019
Seller RedSquare
Date May 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2019
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2019
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Haljak coin auction - March 16, 2019
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Haljak coin auction - October 20, 2018
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Square plate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

