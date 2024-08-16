Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Restrike. Eagles without shields (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Restrike. Eagles without shields

Obverse Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" Restrike Eagles without shields - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" Restrike Eagles without shields - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 163,8 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Square plate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

