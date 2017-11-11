Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Eagles without shields (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Eagles without shields

Obverse Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" Eagles without shields - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" Eagles without shields - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 163,8 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. Eagles without shields. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1538 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition F12
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
12500 $
Price in auction currency 12500 USD
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - October 24, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Empire - February 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Empire - February 21, 2014
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Empire - December 14, 2012
Seller Empire
Date December 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Square plate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1726 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Grivna (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search