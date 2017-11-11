Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Eagles without shields (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Eagles without shields
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 163,8 g
- Diameter null mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. Eagles without shields. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1538 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition F12
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
12500 $
Price in auction currency 12500 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
