Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Eagles without shields (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. Eagles without shields. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1538 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (7) VF (4) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) F12 (1)