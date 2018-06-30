Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Eagles with shields (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Eagles with shields
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. Eagles with shields. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
47952 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
22596 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Square plate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
