Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Eagles with shields (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. Eagles with shields. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) VF (6)