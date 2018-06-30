Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate". Eagles with shields (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Eagles with shields

Obverse Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" Eagles with shields - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" Eagles with shields - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 163,8 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 "Square plate" with mark ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ. Eagles with shields. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 30, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Empire - November 17, 2012
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
47952 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
22596 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 23, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1726 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ "Square plate" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1726 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Grivna (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
