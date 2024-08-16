Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Silver coins Rouble of Catherine I - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1725

Mourning
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1725 Shamrock above head R2 0 31725 Point above head R1, R2 0 243
type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1725-1726

Moscow type, portrait to the left
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1725 -, R1 0 1021726 Narrow tail - 0 6521726 Wide tail - 0 861726 Restrike R3 0 13
type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1725-1726

Petersburg type, portrait to the left
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1725 Wide tail - 0 281725 Narrow tail R1 0 351725 СПБ "СПБ" at the end of the inscription R, R1, R2 0 891725 СПБ "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Wide tail -, R1 0 961725 СПБ "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription. Narrow tail - 0 421725 СПБ "СПБ" under the eagle. Diagonally reeded edge - 0 1651725 СПБ "СПБ" under the eagle. Patterned edge -, R1 0 1041725 СПБ "СПБ" under the eagle. Eagle's tail fanned out R1 0 61725 СПБ-СПБ "СПБ" at the beginning of the inscription and under the eagle R2 0 301726 СПБ - 0 251
type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1726-1727

Moscow type, portrait to the right
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1726 - 0 1841727 -, R 0 410
type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1726-1727

Petersburg type, portrait to the right
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1726 СПБ R1 0 981726 СПБ Lace protrudes from the corsage R3 0 11726 СПБ Without a curl on the left shoulder R3 0 381727 СПБ R, R1, R2 0 1791727 СПБ Small bow on the right shoulder R2 0 91727 СПБ The numbers of the year are close together R2 0 11727 СПБ Magpie tail R3 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1727

Portrait with a high hairstyle
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1727 СПБ Arabesques on a corsage R3 0 21727 СПБ Without arabesques on the corsage R1 0 561727 СПБ Magpie tail R2 0 29
type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1727

Small head
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1727 СПБ R, R1 0 36
