Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Small bow on the right shoulder (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Small bow on the right shoulder
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. Small bow on the right shoulder. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
30111 $
Price in auction currency 30000 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
9250 $
Price in auction currency 9250 USD
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
