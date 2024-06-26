Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type, portrait to the right". Small bow on the right shoulder (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type, portrait to the right" with mark СПБ. Small bow on the right shoulder. This silver coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1)