Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1727

Golden coins (Catherine I)

Obverse 2 Roubles 1727
Reverse 2 Roubles 1727
2 Roubles 1727
Average price 51000 $
Sales
0 6

Golden coins (Peter II)

Obverse 2 Roubles 1727
Reverse 2 Roubles 1727
2 Roubles 1727 Bow near the laurel wreath. There's a star overhead
Average price 80000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Roubles 1727
Reverse 2 Roubles 1727
2 Roubles 1727 Bow near the laurel wreath. Point above head
Average price 95000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Roubles 1727
Reverse 2 Roubles 1727
2 Roubles 1727 Without a bow next to a laurel wreath
Average price 110000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Roubles 1727
Reverse 2 Roubles 1727
2 Roubles 1727 Restrike
Average price 25000 $
Sales
0 7

Silver coins (Catherine I)

Obverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1727 СПБ
Reverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1727 СПБ
Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1727 СПБ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Poltina 1727 Moscow type, portrait to the right
Reverse Poltina 1727 Moscow type, portrait to the right
Poltina 1727 Moscow type, portrait to the right
Average price 6100 $
Sales
0 80
Obverse Rouble 1727 Moscow type, portrait to the right
Reverse Rouble 1727 Moscow type, portrait to the right
Rouble 1727 Moscow type, portrait to the right
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 410
Obverse Poltina 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right
Reverse Poltina 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right
Poltina 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right
Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right
Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 179
Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right
Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right
Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right Small bow on the right shoulder
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right
Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right
Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right The numbers of the year are close together
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right
Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right
Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right Magpie tail
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Portrait with a high hairstyle
Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Portrait with a high hairstyle
Rouble 1727 СПБ Portrait with a high hairstyle Arabesques on a corsage
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Portrait with a high hairstyle
Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Portrait with a high hairstyle
Rouble 1727 СПБ Portrait with a high hairstyle Without arabesques on the corsage
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 56
Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Portrait with a high hairstyle
Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Portrait with a high hairstyle
Rouble 1727 СПБ Portrait with a high hairstyle Magpie tail
Average price 8100 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Small head
Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Small head
Rouble 1727 СПБ Small head
Average price 6400 $
Sales
0 36

Silver coins (Peter II)

Obverse Rouble 1727 Moscow type
Reverse Rouble 1727 Moscow type
Rouble 1727 Moscow type
Average price 710 $
Sales
0 508
Obverse Rouble 1727 Moscow type
Reverse Rouble 1727 Moscow type
Rouble 1727 Moscow type The star in the center of the monogram
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Rouble 1727 Moscow type
Reverse Rouble 1727 Moscow type
Rouble 1727 Moscow type Four shoulder pads
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Rouble 1727 Petersburg type
Reverse Rouble 1727 Petersburg type
Rouble 1727 Petersburg type Without mintmark
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type
Reverse Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type
Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 283
Obverse Poltina 1727 Moscow type
Reverse Poltina 1727 Moscow type
Poltina 1727 Moscow type
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse Poltina 1727 Moscow type
Reverse Poltina 1727 Moscow type
Poltina 1727 Moscow type Restrike
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Poltina 1727 СПБ Petersburg type
Reverse Poltina 1727 СПБ Petersburg type
Poltina 1727 СПБ Petersburg type "СПБ" under the eagle
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse Poltina 1727 СПБ Petersburg type
Reverse Poltina 1727 СПБ Petersburg type
Poltina 1727 СПБ Petersburg type "СПБ" under the eagle and under the portrait
Average price 1700 $
Sales
1 43

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1727 МД
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1727 МД
5 Kopeks 1727 МД
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1727 НД
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1727 НД
5 Kopeks 1727 НД Date from bottom to top
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 202
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1727 НД
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1727 НД
5 Kopeks 1727 НД Date from top to bottom
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1727 НД
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1727 НД
5 Kopeks 1727 НД Date "1721"
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1727 КД
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1727 КД
5 Kopeks 1727 КД Dot above the crown
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 318
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1727 КД
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1727 КД
5 Kopeks 1727 КД Dot under the tail
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1727 КД
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1727 КД
5 Kopeks 1727 КД Restrike
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 17

Copper square plates

Obverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1727 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Pattern Square plate
Reverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1727 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Pattern Square plate
Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1727 ЕКАТЕРIНЬБУРХЬ Pattern Square plate
Average price
Sales
0 0

Pattern coins (Peter II)

Obverse Rouble 1727 Pattern Monogram on the reverse
Reverse Rouble 1727 Pattern Monogram on the reverse
Rouble 1727 Pattern Monogram on the reverse The head divides the inscription
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Rouble 1727 Pattern Monogram on the reverse
Reverse Rouble 1727 Pattern Monogram on the reverse
Rouble 1727 Pattern Monogram on the reverse The head does not share the inscription
Average price 35000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Kopek no date (1727) Pattern With the monogram of Peter II
Reverse 1 Kopek no date (1727) Pattern With the monogram of Peter II
1 Kopek no date (1727) Pattern With the monogram of Peter II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1727 Pattern With the monogram of Peter II
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1727 Pattern With the monogram of Peter II
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1727 Pattern With the monogram of Peter II
Average price
Sales
0 0

Pattern coins (Catherine I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1727 Pattern
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1727 Pattern
3 Kopeks 1727 Pattern
Average price 8 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1727 МОСКВА Pattern
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1727 МОСКВА Pattern
2 Kopeks 1727 МОСКВА Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1727 Pattern Framed denomination
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1727 Pattern Framed denomination
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1727 Pattern Framed denomination
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1727 МОСКВА Pattern
Reverse 1 Grosz 1727 МОСКВА Pattern
1 Grosz 1727 МОСКВА Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1727 Pattern
Reverse 1 Grosz 1727 Pattern
1 Grosz 1727 Pattern Year under the denomination
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1727 Pattern
Reverse 1 Grosz 1727 Pattern
1 Grosz 1727 Pattern Year over the denomination
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1727 OK Pattern With the monogram of Catherine the Great
Reverse 1 Grosz 1727 OK Pattern With the monogram of Catherine the Great
1 Grosz 1727 OK Pattern With the monogram of Catherine the Great
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1727 Pattern With the monogram of Catherine the Great
Reverse 1 Grosz 1727 Pattern With the monogram of Catherine the Great
1 Grosz 1727 Pattern With the monogram of Catherine the Great Restrike
Average price 5600 $
Sales
0 11
