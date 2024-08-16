Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1727
Golden coins (Catherine I)
Golden coins (Peter II)
Silver coins (Catherine I)
Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right Small bow on the right shoulder
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 9
Rouble 1727 СПБ Petersburg type, portrait to the right The numbers of the year are close together
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 1
Rouble 1727 СПБ Portrait with a high hairstyle Arabesques on a corsage
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 2
Rouble 1727 СПБ Portrait with a high hairstyle Without arabesques on the corsage
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 56
Silver coins (Peter II)
Copper coins
Copper square plates
Pattern coins (Peter II)
Rouble 1727 Pattern Monogram on the reverse The head divides the inscription
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 13
Rouble 1727 Pattern Monogram on the reverse The head does not share the inscription
Average price 35000 $
Sales
0 2
Pattern coins (Catherine I)
