Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1727 НД. Date from bottom to top (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Date from bottom to top

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1727 НД Date from bottom to top - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1727 НД Date from bottom to top - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark НД. Date from bottom to top. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3056 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction CNG - May 1, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

