Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1727 НД. Date from bottom to top (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Date from bottom to top
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark НД. Date from bottom to top. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (29)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (9)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (17)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (26)
- Katz (10)
- Künker (3)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MUNZE (3)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (53)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (12)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3056 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search