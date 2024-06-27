5 Kopeks 1727 НД. Date from bottom to top (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark НД. Date from bottom to top. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (14) XF (60) VF (93) F (8) G (2) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (5) XF45 (9) XF40 (8) VF35 (8) VF30 (14) VF25 (7) VF20 (7) F15 (1) BN (5) Service ННР (1) NGC (1) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (29)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (9)

Baldwin's (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (17)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (26)

Katz (10)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MUNZE (3)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (53)

Rauch (1)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (12)

SINCONA (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)