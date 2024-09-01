Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Copper coins 5 Kopeks of Catherine I - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

5 Kopeks 1726-1727

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1726 МД - 0 1141726 МД Date "1276" R2 0 121726 НД Date from bottom to top - 0 931726 НД Date from top to bottom R2 0 71726 КД Restrike R2 0 311727 МД R, R1 0 331727 НД Date from bottom to top - 0 2021727 НД Date from top to bottom R2 0 61727 НД Date "1721" R3 0 101727 КД Dot above the crown -, R1 0 3181727 КД Dot under the tail R2 0 101727 КД Restrike R2 0 17
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I All Russian coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search