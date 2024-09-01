Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Copper coins 5 Kopeks of Catherine I - Russia
5 Kopeks 1726-1727
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1726 МД - 0 1141726 МД Date "1276" R2 0 121726 НД Date from bottom to top - 0 931726 НД Date from top to bottom R2 0 71726 КД Restrike R2 0 311727 МД R, R1 0 331727 НД Date from bottom to top - 0 2021727 НД Date from top to bottom R2 0 61727 НД Date "1721" R3 0 101727 КД Dot above the crown -, R1 0 3181727 КД Dot under the tail R2 0 101727 КД Restrike R2 0 17
