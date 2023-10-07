Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1726 НД. Date from top to bottom (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Date from top to bottom

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1726 НД Date from top to bottom - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1726 НД Date from top to bottom - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1726 with mark НД. Date from top to bottom. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition XF45
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

