5 Kopeks 1726 НД. Date from top to bottom (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Date from top to bottom
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1726 with mark НД. Date from top to bottom. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
