5 Kopeks 1726 НД. Date from top to bottom (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1726 with mark НД. Date from top to bottom. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition XF (2) VF (5) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF30 (5) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)