5 Kopeks 1727 КД. Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark КД. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52620 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

