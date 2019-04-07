Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1727 КД. Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1727 КД Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1727 КД Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark КД. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 39100 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Jean ELSEN - June 8, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

