5 Kopeks 1727 КД. Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark КД. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52620 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 39100 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
