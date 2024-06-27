Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1726 НД. Date from bottom to top (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Date from bottom to top
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1726 with mark НД. Date from bottom to top. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
