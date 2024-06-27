Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1726 НД. Date from bottom to top (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Date from bottom to top

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1726 НД Date from bottom to top - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1726 НД Date from bottom to top - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1726 with mark НД. Date from bottom to top. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (7)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (9)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Katz (12)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 НД at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1726 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search