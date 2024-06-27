5 Kopeks 1726 НД. Date from bottom to top (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1726 with mark НД. Date from bottom to top. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.

