5 Kopeks 1727 КД. Dot above the crown (Russia, Catherine I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark КД. Dot above the crown. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (48) XF (116) VF (113) F (10) G (1) No grade (25) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (13) AU53 (4) AU50 (8) XF45 (16) XF40 (16) VF35 (14) VF30 (11) VF25 (3) VF20 (7) F15 (1) DETAILS (13) BN (15) Service NGC (19) RNGA (2) PCGS (2) ННР (5) CGC (5) ICG (1)

