Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1727 КД. Dot above the crown (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Dot above the crown

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1727 КД Dot above the crown - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1727 КД Dot above the crown - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (318) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark КД. Dot above the crown. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (30)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • AURORA (12)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (17)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (19)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (34)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (28)
  • Künker (17)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Numisbalt (13)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (64)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1727 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search