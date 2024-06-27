Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1727 КД. Dot above the crown (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Dot above the crown
Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (318) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark КД. Dot above the crown. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 16
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
