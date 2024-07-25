Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1727 МД (Russia, Catherine I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2007.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5550 RUB
