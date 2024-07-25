5 Kopeks 1727 МД (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2007.

Сondition AU (4) XF (13) VF (6) F (7) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) VF35 (2) F12 (3) DETAILS (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

