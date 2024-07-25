Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1727 МД (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1727 МД - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1727 МД - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2007.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5550 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 МД at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

