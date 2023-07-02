Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1727 НД. Date from top to bottom (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Date from top to bottom

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1727 НД Date from top to bottom - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1727 НД Date from top to bottom - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark НД. Date from top to bottom. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7046 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1692 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 19600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

