5 Kopeks 1727 НД. Date from top to bottom (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark НД. Date from top to bottom. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7046 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)