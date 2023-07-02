Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1727 НД. Date from top to bottom (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Date from top to bottom
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark НД. Date from top to bottom. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7046 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1692 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 19600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search