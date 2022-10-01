Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1727 НД. Date "1721" (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Date "1721"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark НД. Date "1721". This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
723 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition VF30
Selling price
4500 $
Price in auction currency 4500 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search