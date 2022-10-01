Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1727 НД. Date "1721" (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Date "1721"

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1727 НД Date "1721" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1727 НД Date "1721" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Naberezhny)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark НД. Date "1721". This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
723 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition VF30
Selling price
4500 $
Price in auction currency 4500 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 НД at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

