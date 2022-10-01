5 Kopeks 1727 НД. Date "1721" (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark НД. Date "1721". This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Naberezhny) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition XF (7) VF (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (4) VF30 (2)