Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1726 МД. Date "1276" (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Date "1276"

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1726 МД Date "1276" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1726 МД Date "1276" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1726 with mark МД. Date "1276". This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 29478 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition VF20 BN
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition F12
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Baldwin's - May 3, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Alexander - October 30, 2009
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Alexander - October 30, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine I Coins of Russia in 1726 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search