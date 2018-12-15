5 Kopeks 1726 МД. Date "1276" (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1726 with mark МД. Date "1276". This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

