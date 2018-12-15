Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1726 МД. Date "1276" (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Date "1276"
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1726 with mark МД. Date "1276". This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 29478 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition F12
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
