Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1726 МД (Russia, Catherine I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1726
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1726 with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2966 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
