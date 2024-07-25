Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1726 МД (Russia, Catherine I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1726 МД - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1726 МД - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1726 with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2966 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 МД at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
