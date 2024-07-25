5 Kopeks 1726 МД (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1726 with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (10) XF (39) VF (45) F (6) No grade (11) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU53 (6) XF45 (7) XF40 (5) VF35 (2) VF30 (3) VF25 (2) VF20 (5) F15 (1) DETAILS (5) BN (3) Service NGC (5) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (12)

AURORA (5)

Baldwin's (2)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (9)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (8)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (17)

Katz (11)

Künker (4)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (3)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (3)

Rare Coins (15)

Rauch (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (5)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (4)