Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1726 КД. Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1726 КД Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1726 КД Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1726
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1726 with mark КД. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1498 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1740 $
Price in auction currency 1740 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1726 КД at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1726 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

