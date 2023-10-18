5 Kopeks 1726 КД. Restrike (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1726 with mark КД. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

