Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1727 КД. Dot under the tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Variety: Dot under the tail

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1727 КД Dot under the tail - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1727 КД Dot under the tail - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark КД. Dot under the tail. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Baldwin's - April 6, 2011
Seller Baldwin's
Date April 6, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1727 КД at auction Baldwin's - May 3, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

