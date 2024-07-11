5 Kopeks 1727 КД. Dot under the tail (Russia, Catherine I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark КД. Dot under the tail. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition XF (2) VF (8) Condition (slab) VF20 (4)