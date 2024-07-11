Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1727 КД. Dot under the tail (Russia, Catherine I)
Variety: Dot under the tail
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1727
- Ruler Catherine I (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1727 with mark КД. Dot under the tail. This copper coin from the times of Catherine I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1727 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
