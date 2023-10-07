Poltina 1727 "Moscow type". Restrike (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1727 "Moscow type". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) AU58 (1) Service RNGA (4) NGC (1)