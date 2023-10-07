Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1727 "Moscow type". Restrike (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1727
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1727 "Moscow type". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
14870 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
9400 $
Price in auction currency 9400 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1727 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search