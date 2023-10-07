Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1727 "Moscow type". Restrike (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1727 "Moscow type". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
14870 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
9400 $
Price in auction currency 9400 USD
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1727 "Moscow type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1727 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter II Coins of Russia in 1727 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search