Coins catalog of Peter II (1727-1729)

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Silver $1,300 - 1 1079
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1728. With a star on chest
Silver $3,100 $1,300 1 422
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Without rivets above the sleeve edge
Silver $710 - 0 508
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1727 "Moscow type"
Silver $720 - 0 274
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1729. With a star on chest
Silver $560 - 0 283
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type"
Copper $280 - 0 513
Russia, Peter II
1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is smaller
Silver $1,700 - 0 112
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Rivets above sleeve hem
Silver $630 - 0 126
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1728 "Moscow type"
Copper $260 - 0 103
Russia, Peter II
1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА
Silver $790 - 0 47
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1729. Without a star on the chest
Silver $1,200 - 0 35
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark
Silver $960 - 0 74
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1729. Without ribbons near the laurel wreath
Silver $2,400 - 0 61
Russia, Peter II
Poltina 1727 "Moscow type"
Silver $1,900 - 0 71
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1728. Without a star on the chest. "ПЕРТЬ"
Copper $630 - 0 139
Russia, Peter II
1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from bottom to top
Silver $1,500 - 0 57
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1728. Without a star on the chest
Copper $80 - 0 122
Russia, Peter II
5 Kopeks 1729 МД
Silver $1,700 - 1 44
Russia, Peter II
Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type". "СПБ" under the eagle and under the portrait
Silver $4,600 - 0 68
Russia, Peter II
Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "И САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ"
Silver $1,700 - 0 66
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1728. With a star on chest. "IМПЕРАТОЬ"
Copper $2,100 - 0 19
Russia, Peter II
1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from top to bottom
Gold $110,000 - 0 17
Russia, Peter II
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729. Bow near the laurel wreath
Silver $1,700 - 0 21
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1728. With a star on chest. "Я" - is Slavic in the word "НОВАЯ"
Silver $1,300 - 0 6
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". The star in the center of the monogram
Silver $4,300 - 0 42
Russia, Peter II
Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type". "СПБ" under the eagle
Gold $25,000 - 0 7
Russia, Peter II
2 Roubles 1727. Restrike
Silver $30,000 - 0 3
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Restrike
Silver $860 - 0 37
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1729 "Moscow type". The head does not share the inscription
Gold $110,000 - 0 5
Russia, Peter II
2 Roubles 1727. Without a bow next to a laurel wreath
Silver $3,000 - 0 1
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1728. With a star on chest. 6 shoulder pads
Gold $160,000 - 0 3
Russia, Peter II
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729. Without a bow next to a laurel wreath
Silver $8,900 - 0 19
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1728 "Moscow type". Without a bow next to a laurel wreath
Silver $1,700 - 0 26
Russia, Peter II
Poltina 1729 "Moscow type"
Silver $3,900 - 0 2
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". Four shoulder pads
Silver $4,900 - 0 19
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1729 "Moscow type". The head divides the inscription
Silver $13,000 - 0 5
Russia, Peter II
Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКИ"
Copper $740 - 0 17
Russia, Peter II
1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Restrike
Gold $80,000 - 0 2
Russia, Peter II
2 Roubles 1727. Bow near the laurel wreath. There's a star overhead
Gold $140,000 - 0 1
Russia, Peter II
2 Roubles 1728. Point above head
Gold $95,000 - 0 1
Russia, Peter II
2 Roubles 1727. Bow near the laurel wreath. Point above head
Gold - - 0 0
Russia, Peter II
2 Roubles 1728. There's a star overhead
Copper $680 - 0 17
Russia, Peter II
1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is smaller. Restrike
Copper - - 0 0
Russia, Peter II
Pattern 1 Kopek no date (1727) "With the monogram of Peter II"
Silver $22,000 - 0 13
Russia, Peter II
Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse". The head divides the inscription
Silver $10,000 - 0 9
Russia, Peter II
Poltina 1727 "Moscow type". Restrike
Silver $2,800 - 0 14
Russia, Peter II
Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКIИ"
Silver $35,000 - 0 2
Russia, Peter II
Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse". The head does not share the inscription
Copper - - 0 0
Russia, Peter II
Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1727 "With the monogram of Peter II"
