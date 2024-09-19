Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins catalog of Peter II (1727-1729)

Total added coins: 48

Period of Peter II
Coin catalog Peter II 1727-1729
coin Gold
coin Silver
coin Copper
coin Pattern
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Peter II

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1728. With a star on chest
 Silver $1,300 - 1 1079Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Without rivets above the sleeve edge
 Silver $3,100 $1,300 1 422Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1727 "Moscow type"
 Silver $710 - 0 508Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1729. With a star on chest
 Silver $720 - 0 274Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type"
 Silver $560 - 0 283Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is smaller
 Copper $280 - 0 513Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Rivets above sleeve hem
 Silver $1,700 - 0 112Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1728 "Moscow type"
 Silver $630 - 0 126Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА
 Copper $260 - 0 103Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1729. Without a star on the chest
 Silver $790 - 0 47Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1727 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark
 Silver $1,200 - 0 35Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1729. Without ribbons near the laurel wreath
 Silver $960 - 0 74Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Poltina 1727 "Moscow type"
 Silver $2,400 - 0 61Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1728. Without a star on the chest. "ПЕРТЬ"
 Silver $1,900 - 0 71Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from bottom to top
 Copper $630 - 0 139Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1728. Without a star on the chest
 Silver $1,500 - 0 57Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
5 Kopeks 1729 МД
 Copper $80 - 0 122Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type". "СПБ" under the eagle and under the portrait
 Silver $1,700 - 1 44Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "И САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ"
 Silver $4,600 - 0 68Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1728. With a star on chest. "IМПЕРАТОЬ"
 Silver $1,700 - 0 66Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Year from top to bottom
 Copper $2,100 - 0 19Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729. Bow near the laurel wreath
 Gold $110,000 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1728. With a star on chest. "Я" - is Slavic in the word "НОВАЯ"
 Silver $1,700 - 0 21Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". The star in the center of the monogram
 Silver $1,300 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Poltina 1727 СПБ "Petersburg type". "СПБ" under the eagle
 Silver $4,300 - 0 42Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
2 Roubles 1727. Restrike
 Gold $25,000 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Restrike
 Silver $30,000 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1729 "Moscow type". The head does not share the inscription
 Silver $860 - 0 37Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
2 Roubles 1727. Without a bow next to a laurel wreath
 Gold $110,000 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1728. With a star on chest. 6 shoulder pads
 Silver $3,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729. Without a bow next to a laurel wreath
 Gold $160,000 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1728 "Moscow type". Without a bow next to a laurel wreath
 Silver $8,900 - 0 19Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Poltina 1729 "Moscow type"
 Silver $1,700 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1727 "Moscow type". Four shoulder pads
 Silver $3,900 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Rouble 1729 "Moscow type". The head divides the inscription
 Silver $4,900 - 0 19Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКИ"
 Silver $13,000 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is larger. Restrike
 Copper $740 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
2 Roubles 1727. Bow near the laurel wreath. There's a star overhead
 Gold $80,000 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
2 Roubles 1728. Point above head
 Gold $140,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
2 Roubles 1727. Bow near the laurel wreath. Point above head
 Gold $95,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
2 Roubles 1728. There's a star overhead
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
1 Kopek 1728 МОСКВА. "МОСКВА" is smaller. Restrike
 Copper $680 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Pattern 1 Kopek no date (1727) "With the monogram of Peter II"
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse". The head divides the inscription
 Silver $22,000 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Poltina 1727 "Moscow type". Restrike
 Silver $10,000 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Poltina 1728 "Moscow type". "I САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ ВСЕРОСIСКIИ"
 Silver $2,800 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Pattern Rouble 1727 "Monogram on the reverse". The head does not share the inscription
 Silver $35,000 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Peter II
Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1727 "With the monogram of Peter II"
 Copper - - 0 0
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian silver coins Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search