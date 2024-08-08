Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729. Bow near the laurel wreath (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 . Bow near the laurel wreath. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 260,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

