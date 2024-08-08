Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729. Bow near the laurel wreath (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: Bow near the laurel wreath
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,981)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1094 oz) 3,4041 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1729
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 . Bow near the laurel wreath. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 260,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
120000 $
Price in auction currency 120000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
85000 $
Price in auction currency 85000 USD
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
