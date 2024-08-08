Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729. Bow near the laurel wreath (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: Bow near the laurel wreath

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 Bow near the laurel wreath - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 Bow near the laurel wreath - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,981)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1094 oz) 3,4041 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 . Bow near the laurel wreath. This gold coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 260,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
120000 $
Price in auction currency 120000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
85000 $
Price in auction currency 85000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

