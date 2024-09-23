Catalog
Home
Catalog
Russia
1729
Russia
Period:
1699-1991
1699-1991
Peter I
1699-1725
Catherine I
1725-1727
Peter II
1727-1729
Anna Ioannovna
1730-1740
Ivan VI Antonovich
1740-1741
Elizabeth
1741-1762
Peter III
1762-1762
Catherine II
1762-1796
Paul I
1796-1801
Alexander I
1801-1825
Nicholas I
1826-1855
Alexander II
1854-1881
Alexander III
1881-1894
Nicholas II
1894-1917
Soviet Union (USSR)
1921-1991
Coins of Russia 1729
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Golden coins
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729
Bow near the laurel wreath
Average price
110000 $
Sales
0
17
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729
Without a bow next to a laurel wreath
Average price
160000 $
Sales
0
3
Silver coins
Rouble 1729 Moscow type
The head divides the inscription
Average price
4900 $
Sales
0
19
Rouble 1729 Moscow type
The head does not share the inscription
Average price
860 $
Sales
0
37
Rouble 1729
Without a star on the chest
Average price
790 $
Sales
0
47
Rouble 1729
With a star on chest
Average price
720 $
Sales
0
274
Rouble 1729
Without ribbons near the laurel wreath
Average price
960 $
Sales
0
74
Rouble 1729 Portrait of the order ribbon
Without rivets above the sleeve edge
Average price
3100 $
Sales
1
421
Rouble 1729 Portrait of the order ribbon
Rivets above sleeve hem
Average price
1700 $
Sales
0
112
Rouble 1729 Portrait of the order ribbon
Restrike
Average price
30000 $
Sales
0
3
Poltina 1729 Moscow type
Average price
1700 $
Sales
0
26
Copper coins
5 Kopeks 1729 МД
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
122
1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА
Average price
260 $
Sales
0
103
Best offers
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 16, 2024
ibercoin
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
