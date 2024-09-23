Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1729

Golden coins

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 Bow near the laurel wreath
Average price 110000 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1729 Without a bow next to a laurel wreath
Average price 160000 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1729 Moscow type
Reverse Rouble 1729 Moscow type
Rouble 1729 Moscow type The head divides the inscription
Average price 4900 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Rouble 1729 Moscow type
Reverse Rouble 1729 Moscow type
Rouble 1729 Moscow type The head does not share the inscription
Average price 860 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse Rouble 1729
Reverse Rouble 1729
Rouble 1729 Without a star on the chest
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse Rouble 1729
Reverse Rouble 1729
Rouble 1729 With a star on chest
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 274
Obverse Rouble 1729
Reverse Rouble 1729
Rouble 1729 Without ribbons near the laurel wreath
Average price 960 $
Sales
0 74
Obverse Rouble 1729 Portrait of the order ribbon
Reverse Rouble 1729 Portrait of the order ribbon
Rouble 1729 Portrait of the order ribbon Without rivets above the sleeve edge
Average price 3100 $
Sales
1 421
Obverse Rouble 1729 Portrait of the order ribbon
Reverse Rouble 1729 Portrait of the order ribbon
Rouble 1729 Portrait of the order ribbon Rivets above sleeve hem
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 112
Obverse Rouble 1729 Portrait of the order ribbon
Reverse Rouble 1729 Portrait of the order ribbon
Rouble 1729 Portrait of the order ribbon Restrike
Average price 30000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Poltina 1729 Moscow type
Reverse Poltina 1729 Moscow type
Poltina 1729 Moscow type
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 26

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1729 МД
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1729 МД
5 Kopeks 1729 МД
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 122
Obverse 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА
Reverse 1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА
1 Kopek 1729 МОСКВА
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 103
