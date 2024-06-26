Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1729. With a star on chest (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: With a star on chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1729
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (274) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 . With a star on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 39000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1729 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
