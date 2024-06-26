Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1729. With a star on chest (Russia, Peter II)

Variety: With a star on chest

Obverse Rouble 1729 With a star on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1729 With a star on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (274) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 . With a star on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1729 at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 39000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1729 at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price

