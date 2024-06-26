Rouble 1729. With a star on chest (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 . With a star on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (58) XF (82) VF (87) F (3) G (3) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (8) AU58 (5) AU55 (11) AU53 (8) AU50 (13) XF45 (8) XF40 (11) VF35 (7) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) VF20 (3) F15 (1) G4 (3) DETAILS (11) Service ННР (8) RNGA (8) PCGS (1) NGC (12)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (43)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (16)

Coins and Medals (9)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (10)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Grün (1)

Heritage (10)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (16)

Katz (10)

Kroha (2)

Künker (28)

New York Sale (7)

NIKO (2)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (5)

Rare Coins (33)

Rauch (7)

RedSquare (3)

RND (7)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (11)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (7)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (4)

Via (1)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (10)