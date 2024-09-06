Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Silver coins Rouble of Peter II - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1727-1729

Moscow type
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1727 -, R1 0 5081727 The star in the center of the monogram R2 0 61727 Four shoulder pads R2 0 21728 -, R1 0 1261728 Without a bow next to a laurel wreath R1 0 191729 The head divides the inscription R 0 191729 The head does not share the inscription R 0 37
type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1727

Petersburg type
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1727 Without mintmark R 0 351727 СПБ - 0 283
type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1728-1729

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1728 Without a star on the chest - 0 571728 Without a star on the chest. "ПЕРТЬ" R1 0 711728 With a star on chest -, R 1 10791728 With a star on chest. "IМПЕРАТОЬ" R1 0 661728 With a star on chest. 6 shoulder pads R2 0 11728 With a star on chest. "Я" - is Slavic in the word "НОВАЯ" R1 0 211729 Without a star on the chest R 0 471729 With a star on chest - 0 2741729 Without ribbons near the laurel wreath R 0 74
type-coin
type-coin

Rouble 1729

Portrait of the order ribbon
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1729 Without rivets above the sleeve edge - 1 4211729 Rivets above sleeve hem -, R1 0 1121729 Restrike R3 0 3
