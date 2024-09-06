Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Silver coins Rouble of Peter II - Russia
Rouble 1727-1729Moscow type
Rouble 1727Petersburg type
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1727 Without mintmark R 0 351727 СПБ - 0 283
Rouble 1728-1729
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1728 Without a star on the chest - 0 571728 Without a star on the chest. "ПЕРТЬ" R1 0 711728 With a star on chest -, R 1 10791728 With a star on chest. "IМПЕРАТОЬ" R1 0 661728 With a star on chest. 6 shoulder pads R2 0 11728 With a star on chest. "Я" - is Slavic in the word "НОВАЯ" R1 0 211729 Without a star on the chest R 0 471729 With a star on chest - 0 2741729 Without ribbons near the laurel wreath R 0 74
Rouble 1729Portrait of the order ribbon
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1729 Without rivets above the sleeve edge - 1 4211729 Rivets above sleeve hem -, R1 0 1121729 Restrike R3 0 3
