Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" (Russia, Peter II)

Obverse Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II Reverse Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (16)
  • Künker (10)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 488 EUR
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1728 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter II Coins of Russia in 1728 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search