Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" (Russia, Peter II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (35) XF (41) VF (36) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (9) AU53 (6) AU50 (5) XF45 (3) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (13) ННР (5) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (13)

AURORA (8)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (1)

Heritage (5)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (16)

Künker (10)

Marciniak (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rare Coins (15)

Rauch (3)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (3)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Varesi (1)

WCN (2)

Знак (2)