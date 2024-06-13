Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1728 "Moscow type" (Russia, Peter II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1728
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1728 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
