Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Rivets above sleeve hem (Russia, Peter II)
Variety: Rivets above sleeve hem
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1729
- Ruler Peter II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon". Rivets above sleeve hem. This silver coin from the times of Peter II struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1507 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1729 "Portrait of the order ribbon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
